Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,416 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Village Super Market Price Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.31. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

Further Reading

