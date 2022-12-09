Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 179,527 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,527 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,145,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EZCORP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

