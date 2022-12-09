Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,117 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 196,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.