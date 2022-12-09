Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,117 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 196,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

