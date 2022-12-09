Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,300 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,058,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

