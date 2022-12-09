Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $2,965,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RMR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $875.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

