Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.