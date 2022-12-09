Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.