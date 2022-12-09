Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Trading Up 0.4 %

CAC opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

