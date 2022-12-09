Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 480,487 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.8 %

QSR stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

