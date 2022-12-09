Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,700 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

SHEN stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $911.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

