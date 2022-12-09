Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,700 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.78 million, a PE ratio of -202.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

