Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 591,600 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 144,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.94 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

About Gerdau

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.