Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

THS stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

