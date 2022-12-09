Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 397,270 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

THS stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

