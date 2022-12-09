Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $59.54 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

