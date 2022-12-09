Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after buying an additional 569,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $76.29 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,956,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,216,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,956,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,216,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,500 shares of company stock worth $21,225,167 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

