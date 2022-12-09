Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.33 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

