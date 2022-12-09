RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

