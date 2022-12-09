Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $26.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 4,595 shares.

REPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Trading Up 4.2 %

About Replimune Group

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

