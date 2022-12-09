Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $26.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 4,595 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 219,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

