Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.47

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.47 and traded as high as C$91.73. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$91.16, with a volume of 654,794 shares.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.736 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31. In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

