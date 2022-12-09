Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 327.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

RCACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.