Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 27,544.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

