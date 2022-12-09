Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,719 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,022,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 38.06%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

