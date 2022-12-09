Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,005 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Upwork were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

UPWK opened at $11.13 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,528 shares of company stock worth $1,914,767. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

