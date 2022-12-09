Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 40,632 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 436,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

