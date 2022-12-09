Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,384 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vericel were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 362.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vericel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vericel by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vericel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Vericel Trading Up 1.8 %

Vericel Profile

Shares of VCEL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.