Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ModivCare by 117.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 355,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

