Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

