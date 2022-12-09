Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.