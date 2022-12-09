Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chegg were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 727,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

