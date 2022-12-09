Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

