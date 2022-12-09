Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,944 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,649 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,501 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of ALTR opened at $48.07 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01, a PEG ratio of 197.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

