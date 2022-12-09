Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,137 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 505,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after acquiring an additional 337,518 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 216.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $1,216,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,878,686.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,619.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $1,216,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,878,686.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $50.13 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

