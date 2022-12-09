Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,722 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.77 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $891.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.