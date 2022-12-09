Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,713 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 90.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Scholastic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scholastic by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

