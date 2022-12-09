Rhumbline Advisers Buys 49,977 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 274,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

