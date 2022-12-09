Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,658 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,303,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Natera by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 819,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Natera by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 605,768 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Activity

Natera Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.