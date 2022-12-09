Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 69,571 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

