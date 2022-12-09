Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

