Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Primo Water by 137.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Announces Dividend

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.44 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

