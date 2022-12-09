Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $27.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.