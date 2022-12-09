Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.88 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insmed were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 12.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 343,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

