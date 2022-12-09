Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,819 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,604 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

