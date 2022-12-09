Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 64.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 640,068 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

TBBK stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.