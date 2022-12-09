Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after buying an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.59 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

