Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.88. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

