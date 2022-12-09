Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.11 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axonics were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

