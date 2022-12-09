Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AZZ were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,227,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AZZ by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.12 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.58). AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

